Local firefighters collecting donations for Irma victims in South Florida

After seeing some of the damage in South Florida from Hurricane Irma firsthand, Manatee County firefighters are collecting supplies to send south to some of the areas and firefighters hardest hit by the storm, according to a release from the Manatee County Firefighter Disaster Relief Team.
Joel Baker, a firefighter with the North River Fire District, was stationed with Manatee County Strike Team 6, which went south to offer assistance. He said the team was split up, working in Immokalee, where he was for four days, and other parts of Collier County.
“The first couple of days there was no water in the city,” Baker said. “There were trees down everywhere.”
Baker recalled trees toppled onto homes and raw sewage spilling out into the city streets.
He said it took days to work their way through subdivisions clearing debris just to get to people who needed medical assistance. There was no power.
West Manatee Administrative Battalion Chief Ben Rigney was also deployed to Immokalee in the days following the hurricane.
Their mission, mainly, he said was clearing debris as part of search and rescue efforts but they also helped distribute food and water, photographs shared with the Bradenton Herald showed.
Rigney said when they arrived, fruit crops were scattered on the ground, all which would create issues for migrant workers in the area. If there’s little to no crop left to pick, there are fewer jobs.
“It was an eye-opening experience to see how they live day to day and how they’re surviving post-hurricane,” Rigney said. “They’re going to be in need of basic essentials for quite some time.”
Now, firefighters are looking for donations of tarps, batteries, fuel cans, baby supplies, plywood, chainsaws, bottled water, insect repellent, flashlights or lanterns and debris clean up tools such as rakes and trash bags.
Donations can be dropped off at the North River Fire District Station 2, 823 49th St. E., Palmetto and West Manatee Fire Rescue Administration Building, 6417 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.
Off-duty firefighters who are members of Manatee County Firefighter Disaster Relief Team will head to South Florida regularly to deliver donations.
Another team, Baker said, is set to leave Sunday morning with more food and water for a migrant camp. Crews will also stop in Everglades City to make repairs and work their way down to the Florida Keys.
Baker said they’ve had a “pretty good response so far,” and “a lot” of local businesses have already stepped up to aid in relief efforts.
They will continue to collect donations and send crews down as long as there is a need for help, Baker said.
“Which is going to be a very long time,” he said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments