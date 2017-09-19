Wondering when tolls would be reinstated on Florida roads and bridges? We now know

Drivers in Florida haven’t had to pay highway and bridge tolls the past two weeks because of Hurricane Irma evacuation and relief efforts, but that’s about to change.
The Florida Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced tolls will be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Tolls will be reinstated Thursday 9/21/17 at 12:01 a.m. https://t.co/461MxP23XS— Florida's Turnpike (@FLTurnpikeSFL) September 19, 2017
Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.
On Sept. 5, Gov. Rick Scott ordered that all tolls statewide be suspended “for the duration of the storm’s impacts to Florida.” Lifting the tolls cut millions of residents a break before, during and after Hurricane Irma in what became the largest evacuation in the state’s history.
