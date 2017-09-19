Hurricane

Wondering when tolls would be reinstated on Florida roads and bridges? We now know

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

September 19, 2017 11:27 AM

Drivers in Florida haven’t had to pay highway and bridge tolls the past two weeks because of Hurricane Irma evacuation and relief efforts, but that’s about to change.

The Florida Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced tolls will be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.

On Sept. 5, Gov. Rick Scott ordered that all tolls statewide be suspended “for the duration of the storm’s impacts to Florida.” Lifting the tolls cut millions of residents a break before, during and after Hurricane Irma in what became the largest evacuation in the state’s history.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Maria gains strength

Hurricane Maria gains strength 0:26

Hurricane Maria gains strength
Maria picks up strength, expected to become a hurricane today 0:12

Maria picks up strength, expected to become a hurricane today
Hurricane Irma weather cam 4:30

Hurricane Irma weather cam

View More Video