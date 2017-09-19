Looking for help registering for FEMA assistance? Go to the library

Those still reeling from Irma-related losses can go to the Downtown Central Manatee County Library Tuesday for help.
Representatives from FEMA will be stationed at the Downtown Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to aid residents with their registration for assistance.
Those interested in applying for FEMA Disaster Assistance should bring their social security number, address of the damaged property, a description of the damage, information on insurance coverage, a phone number, mailing address and bank account information, according to a tweet from Manatee County Government.
More dates and locations with FEMA representatives are expected to be announced.
Resident can also register for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or over the phone by calling 800-621-FEMA (6632).
