More Videos

Hurricane Maria aims toward the Caribbean islands 0:30

Hurricane Maria aims toward the Caribbean islands

Pause
Hurricane Maria gains strength 0:26

Hurricane Maria gains strength

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

Hurricane Irma weather cam 4:30

Hurricane Irma weather cam

Number of dead increases at Florida nursing home without air conditioning 1:53

Number of dead increases at Florida nursing home without air conditioning

Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories 0:55

Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories

ODA-Bradenton Christian football highlights 0:53

ODA-Bradenton Christian football highlights

After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 0:37

After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons 1:34

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 0:41

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma

  • Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

    Video timelapse shows Hurricane Irma's track through Miami Beach from Sept. 8, 2017 to Sept. 11, 2017.

Video timelapse shows Hurricane Irma's track through Miami Beach from Sept. 8, 2017 to Sept. 11, 2017. Brad Wells Thank You Surfing
Video timelapse shows Hurricane Irma's track through Miami Beach from Sept. 8, 2017 to Sept. 11, 2017. Brad Wells Thank You Surfing

Hurricane

There could be poop in the water, so there’s a swimming advisory in the Keys

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

September 19, 2017 8:06 AM

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has issued a precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches in the Keys due to potential effects on water quality related to Hurricane Irma.

The advisory is being made “out of an abundance of caution,” said county spokeswoman Cammy Clark.

“At this time, swimming is not recommended in areas that have not been tested since the storm,” Clark said.

The department has deployed four environmental health strike teams to conduct testing to determine the water quality at public locations.

“Until results are available, you should assume that water contact may pose an increased risk of disease, particularly for people with compromised immune systems,” Clark said.

The health department anticipates all results will be complete in seven days. As results are available, updates will be posted at keysrecovery.org and on Monroe County’s social media sites.

Additionally, residents should avoid contact with floodwater as it may contain fecal matter from sewage systems, agricultural and industrial waste and septic tanks.

For updates from the county, visit keysrecovery.org or facebook.com/MonroeCountyFLBOCC/.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Maria gains strength

View More Video