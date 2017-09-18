Hurricane Maria now a ‘potentially catastrophic Category 5’ storm, latest forecast shows

More Videos 0:30 Hurricane Maria has strengthened into a category 5 storm and aims toward the Caribbean islands Pause 0:26 Hurricane Maria gains strength 1:53 Number of dead increases at Florida nursing home without air conditioning 2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:31 Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm 2:13 Hundreds of Hurricane Irma victims receive donations of food and water Monday. 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:43 Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 0:53 ODA-Bradenton Christian football highlights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria has strengthened into a category 5 storm and aims toward the Caribbean islands Satellite video shows how Hurricane Maria moves toward the Caribbean islands after becoming a category 4 storm on Monday, September 18, 2017. Satellite video shows how Hurricane Maria moves toward the Caribbean islands after becoming a category 4 storm on Monday, September 18, 2017. NOAA

Satellite video shows how Hurricane Maria moves toward the Caribbean islands after becoming a category 4 storm on Monday, September 18, 2017. NOAA