Food Bank of Manatee distributing food, water, supplies Monday

Officials at The Food Bank of Manatee announced Monday it will distribute food, water and supplies to families affected by Hurricane Irma.
The distribution is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at The Renaissance, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
September 18, 2017 10:52 AM
Officials at The Food Bank of Manatee announced Monday it will distribute food, water and supplies to families affected by Hurricane Irma.
The distribution is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at The Renaissance, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
Comments