Hurricane

Food Bank of Manatee distributing food, water, supplies Monday

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

September 18, 2017 10:52 AM

MANATEE

Officials at The Food Bank of Manatee announced Monday it will distribute food, water and supplies to families affected by Hurricane Irma.

The distribution is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at The Renaissance, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Maria gains strength

Hurricane Maria gains strength 0:26

Hurricane Maria gains strength
Maria picks up strength, expected to become a hurricane today 0:12

Maria picks up strength, expected to become a hurricane today
Hurricane Irma weather cam 4:30

Hurricane Irma weather cam

View More Video