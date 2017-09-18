Keys homeowners find heavy damage, but ‘everybody’s OK’

More Videos 0:12 Maria picks up strength, expected to become a hurricane today Pause 0:19 Tropical storm Maria forms in Atlantic 1:13 Manatee County residents endure Day 7 with no power after Irma 0:37 After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 1:33 Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:47 Drone captures flooding in Bonita Springs 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild A week after Hurricane Irma devastated Big Pine Key near Marathon, Florida residents return and start to rebuild their homes on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. A week after Hurricane Irma devastated Big Pine Key near Marathon, Florida residents return and start to rebuild their homes on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Matias J. Ocner & Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

A week after Hurricane Irma devastated Big Pine Key near Marathon, Florida residents return and start to rebuild their homes on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Matias J. Ocner & Pedro Portal The Miami Herald