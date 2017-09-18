A week after Irma, more than 6 percent of FPL customers in Manatee remain without power

As of just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, FPL said 11,820, or 6.4 percent, of its 184,900 customers did not have electricity for their homes or businesses. That’s down from 13,420 accounts at 3 p.m. Sunday. At that point, 6 percent of all FPL customers in the state were without power.
Throw in homes and businesses served by cooperatives like Peace River Electric, all of which have had their service restored, and about 5.6 percent of all electricity customers in Manatee remain without power.
After Irma hit on the night of Sept. 10-11, some 42 percent of Manatee County residents woke up without power.
Marc R. Masferrer: 941-745-7050, @mrmasferrer
