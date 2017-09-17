People returning to the Keys need two things to cope (not available in stores)

Joyce Heels, who rode out the storm on the island, has a message for those returning on Sunday: “Bring patience and your sense of humor.”
Most, but not all, of the island has power. Not all gas stations are open. Those stores and restaurants that have managed to open have limited hours and products. Water is iffy and the city has issued boil water alerts.
“We’ve been living it for a week; this is our degree of normalcy,” said Heels, 69, a Key West property manager. “People getting here will have to start at the worst.”
Some roads are nearly impassable due to downed trees and power lines, and some have gotten worse as homeowners clear tree debris off their property.
With everyone coming back, “there’s going to be three times as much debris,” she said.
She acknowledged feeling a “little trepidation” that everyone is returning today and hopes that residents temper their expectations.
She was up and out early on Sunday, heading to the grocery store “to get ahead of the mob,” she said.
The Winn-Dixie on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West did brisk business from the moment it opened at 10 a.m. Shoppers filled their carts with cases of water and snacks as they headed home to assess the damage Irma wrought.
Most customers heading in and out of the store had stayed for the storm, but a few were making their way to Key West for the first time since they evacuated a week ago.
Newly returned Santo Ayada, with his sons Brayan and Joel in tow, was looking to restock his fridge after all his food went bad. His house survived the storm just fine, he said.
“I’m just really happy to be back,” said Brayan, 10.
But concerns abound in the Southernmost City.
Barbara Gordillo drove straight from Miami to her Stock Island home the moment she was allowed. She was relieved to see her home was OK, with water and power already restored, but the inconvenience of a week on the mainland was a financial strain.
“The hotel, plus the food — I have three kids — now I have to restock my house with everything because there’s nothing,” she said as she stood in line in front of the Winn-Dixie.
“We were expecting to stay [in Miami] a few days, maybe one or two. Not a whole week,” she said. “I won’t evacuate again.”
Sherry Pelletier, 50, who cares for son Wade Hawks, 23, who has autism, said she’s worried that services in Key West have yet to be restored even as thousands return to the island.
Power to her Bahama Village home came on Saturday night, but she said she was anxious that her pharmacy hadn’t yet opened and her son would need medication soon.
“They should know they’re coming back to an island that’s 20 percent up; it’s not 100 percent back,” she said of those returning Sunday. “There are lines at the gas stations and for food. These people have no idea what they’re coming home to.”
Pelletier was among those who stayed who were stocking up at the Winn-Dixie. Among the items in her cart: bleach, to help wash away some of the salt marsh smell that Irma deposited on her floors and her brand new couch.
As the physical recovery began, there were efforts to repair the soul and the psyche, as well. A mass attended by about 30 people Sunday at San Pablo Catholic Church on Marathon Key brought survivors together to pray and help each other. The church, also serving as a donation drop-off site for food, water and other basic necessities, had no electricity but is structurally sound.
Miami Herald staff photographer Carl Juste contributed to this report.
Comments