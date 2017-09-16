Hurricane Irma: Cops work in the dark aftermath to protect residents, property

More Videos 0:37 After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy Pause 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 1:33 Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 2:01 Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 0:31 Hurricane Irma damage in East Manatee 1:47 Drone captures flooding in Bonita Springs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ride along with cops in Irma's dark aftermath Law enforcement worked in the darkness left behind by Hurricane Irma to clear roads and keep residents safe. Law enforcement worked in the darkness left behind by Hurricane Irma to clear roads and keep residents safe. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald

