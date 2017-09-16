Middle Keys residents can return Saturday, but Lower Keys will have to wait one more day

Keys residents plead with officers to let them through the police check point at mile marker 73 on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. Police threatened the Keys residents with arrest and their cars towed if they would not leave the area by 7:45 p.m. Police said they were acting on orders by Governor Rick Scott. On Saturday morning, Monroe County announced that all Monroe County residents will be able to return to the Keys Sunday. This includes those who live in severely hard-hit areas of the Lower Keys between Key West and Marathon. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com