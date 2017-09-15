How the Miami Heat helped save these puppies from euthanization after Hurricane Irma

More Videos 0:49 Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma Pause 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 0:31 It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Miami Heat help shelters fly animals out to make room for Irma's displaced pets The Miami HEAT teamed up with the Golden State Warriors and FedEx to airlift over 100 pre-Hurricane Irma pets from local Miami and Monroe County animal shelters to no-kill animal shelters in Oakland, California. Due to the severe impact to the South Florida area during Hurricane Irma, many animals were displaced from their owners or abandoned. The Miami HEAT teamed up with the Golden State Warriors and FedEx to airlift over 100 pre-Hurricane Irma pets from local Miami and Monroe County animal shelters to no-kill animal shelters in Oakland, California. Due to the severe impact to the South Florida area during Hurricane Irma, many animals were displaced from their owners or abandoned. Emily Michot Miami Herald

