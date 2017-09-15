More Videos

Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma 0:49

Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma

Pause
New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 0:48

New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic

Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 0:49

Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:42

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:41

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County

Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated 0:56

Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated

Volunteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma 0:37

Volunteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma

Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 0:43

Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park

After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 3:15

After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island.

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:41

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74

  • Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma

    The American Red Cross opens a new shelter for those still without power from Hurricane Irma.

The American Red Cross opens a new shelter for those still without power from Hurricane Irma. Mark Young Bradenton Herald
The American Red Cross opens a new shelter for those still without power from Hurricane Irma. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Hurricane

American Red Cross opens shelter for those still without power after Hurricane Irma

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

September 15, 2017 2:50 PM

Manatee

Hurricane Irma swept through Manatee County late Sunday and into early Monday, knocking out power to more than half of the county’s residents. As of Friday, Florida Power & Light was estimating that 17 percent of the county remained without power.

For those residents, it’s been a miserable few days of existence as summer temperatures poured salt into Irma’s wounds.

“Our first couple just came here to cool down for a while,” said American Red Cross volunteer John Molineaux. “Their house was 105 degrees.”

Recognizing that people are still in need of shelter to get out of the heat and for those whose lives depend on electricity, the American Red Cross opened a shelter at St. George Episcopal Church, 912 63rd Ave. W.

The shelter’s next guest was an elderly woman who survives with an oxygen concentrator and needed both oxygen and electricity.

“That’s the major reason we needed to open,” Molineaux said. “Let’s face it, just about everyone needs electricity to survive in this climate and some depend on it to keep them alive. If people are still suffering, we don’t care what the need is, but it tends to be just the heat.”

The shelter opened Thursday afternoon and there were about four guests by Friday afternoon, but more were coming.

“We just got a warning that more are coming who need electricity to survive,” Molineaux said. “We have room for about 30 people. We have cots, blankets, A/C, electricity, water and the Salvation Army is feeding everyone three meals a day.

“But it’s not the Hilton, so if anyone needs to bring something special or a piece of equipment they need, they need to bring it with them.”

Molineaux said the shelter will remain open until there is no longer a need.

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic

View More Video