American Red Cross opens shelter for those still without power after Hurricane Irma

More Videos 0:49 Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma Pause 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:56 Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated 0:37 Volunteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 0:41 Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma The American Red Cross opens a new shelter for those still without power from Hurricane Irma. The American Red Cross opens a new shelter for those still without power from Hurricane Irma. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

The American Red Cross opens a new shelter for those still without power from Hurricane Irma. Mark Young Bradenton Herald