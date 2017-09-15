Canopy over Fontana Lane still keeping street shady after Irma

Fallen leaves and branches lay in piles along the shaded curb of Fontana Lane on Friday afternoon.
The quiet neighborhood’s only movement Friday were a few people working on a roof, and a mailman drifting from mailbox to mailbox.
Largely, the canopy that envelops a portion of Fontana Lane was still intact. There were a few spots where light poked through reflected off the pavement, but the leafy roof above blocked most of the afternoon sun.
A quick stroll down the street didn’t reveal any downed trees, just piles of discarded limbs and leaves, proving the canopy may not be as full as it once was.
Irma left nearly every street in Manatee County covered in debris large and small. After the storm, entire trees were uprooted, some blocking roads others falling on houses. Leaves, sticks and palm fronds littered the streets but crews worked quickly to make the roads passable once again.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
