Will recovery from Irma be a boon or a bust for Florida’s state budget?

More Videos 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic Pause 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 0:31 It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 0:47 Hurricane Irma debris pickup delayed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Esther Medina / McClatchy

Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Esther Medina / McClatchy