New tropical storm likely in the Atlantic

A tropical depression that formed late Thursday in the far east Atlantic is expected to become Tropical Storm Lee over the next 24 hours.
Located about 435 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the depression quickly became better organized after rolling off the coast of Africa Wednesday. In their latest advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said despite rapid intensification over the next three days, in about five days stronger wind shear should knock the storm back down to a depression.
Sustained winds early Friday were 35 mph as the storm moved west at 15 mph, they said.
The storm is being steered by a high pressure ridge to the north. A trough — also generating the wind shear expected to weaken the storm — will likely erode part of the ridge, allowing the storm to head the west-northwest in three days.
It’s way too soon to tell what impacts the storm will have, but early models suggest the storm will turn to the north and remain offshore.
Another tropical wave located about 1,200 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles may pose a bigger threat. The wave is expected to become a depression early next week as it moves to the west at about 15 mph.
Forecasters also warned that Tropical Storm Jose could generate rough surf and dangerous rip currents off the Carolinas and up to New England over the next few days.
