Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

  • Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida

    "The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

"The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. POOL via AP
Hurricane

14 percent of Manatee County waiting for power

By Sara Nealeigh And Jessica De Leon

snealeigh@bradenton.com

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 15, 2017 07:32 AM

UPDATED September 16, 2017 12:46 AM

Manatee

On Friday evening, 14 percent of Manatee County was still without power, according to a 9 p.m. update from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

In Manatee County, 29,430 Florida Power and Light customers and 189 Peace River customers remained in the dark, to Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The number of those without power is dropping, down from 19 percent at Thursday’s 6 p.m. report from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“We’re entering the stage of this restoration where we have restored many of the big blocks of customers, and we’re now going into neighborhoods and in some cases going house by house. The last part of the restoration is the hardest part. It’s very manual, it’s very time consuming, so you may not see the number of outages drop as quickly as we’ve seen in these first three days. There’s a lot of work to do, but were not going to stop until everyone’s back on,” an FPL spokesperson said at a news conference Thursday.

In Sarasota County, 19 percent of customers – 49,130 FPL customers and four Peace River customers – were waiting for power to be restored as of 9 p.m. Friday.

Use FPL’s Power Tracker and Peace River Electric Cooperative’s Outage Map to see what areas are still without power.

More than 5.5 million customers across Florida lost power because of Hurricane Irma, but millions are still waiting for the lights to come back on. Thursday afternoon, FPL officials posted to Facebook they had restored power to 3.2 million customers.

FPL estimates it will “essentially” restore power to all its West Coast customers by Sept. 22, according to a news release.

Customers should call FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (800-468-8243) only to report conditions such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment.

The Peace River Electric Cooperative call center (800-282-3824) has opened extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials ask for continued patience as crews finish work to restore power to clients. An FPL spokesman said that neighbors may be served by different power lines, so one house may have power while their neighbors may not.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

