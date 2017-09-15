14 percent of Manatee County waiting for power

More Videos 1:01 Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers Pause 3:31 Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show 6:45 Neighbors organize to protect wooded area in East Manatee 0:19 Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 1:16 Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:10 Snow in Florida! 0:58 ‘It was shocking…too real,’ train passenger says 3:56 Hear what USF Sarasota-Manatee officials are saying about their new regional chancellor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida "The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. "The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. POOL via AP

