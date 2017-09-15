14 percent of Manatee County waiting for power

On Friday evening, 14 percent of Manatee County was still without power, according to a 9 p.m. update from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
In Manatee County, 29,430 Florida Power and Light customers and 189 Peace River customers remained in the dark, to Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The number of those without power is dropping, down from 19 percent at Thursday’s 6 p.m. report from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Florida Hurricane #Irma Power Outage Numbers as of 9/15/2017 6:00 AM ET. PDF at: https://t.co/6pN1aaRRFU… #FLResponds pic.twitter.com/t7bQ1gbHxn— Florida SERT (@FLSERT) September 15, 2017
Never miss a local story.
“We’re entering the stage of this restoration where we have restored many of the big blocks of customers, and we’re now going into neighborhoods and in some cases going house by house. The last part of the restoration is the hardest part. It’s very manual, it’s very time consuming, so you may not see the number of outages drop as quickly as we’ve seen in these first three days. There’s a lot of work to do, but were not going to stop until everyone’s back on,” an FPL spokesperson said at a news conference Thursday.
In Sarasota County, 19 percent of customers – 49,130 FPL customers and four Peace River customers – were waiting for power to be restored as of 9 p.m. Friday.
Use FPL’s Power Tracker and Peace River Electric Cooperative’s Outage Map to see what areas are still without power.
More than 5.5 million customers across Florida lost power because of Hurricane Irma, but millions are still waiting for the lights to come back on. Thursday afternoon, FPL officials posted to Facebook they had restored power to 3.2 million customers.
FPL estimates it will “essentially” restore power to all its West Coast customers by Sept. 22, according to a news release.
Customers should call FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (800-468-8243) only to report conditions such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment.
The Peace River Electric Cooperative call center (800-282-3824) has opened extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Officials ask for continued patience as crews finish work to restore power to clients. An FPL spokesman said that neighbors may be served by different power lines, so one house may have power while their neighbors may not.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments