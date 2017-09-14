Graves ripped from the ground after hurricane topples massive oak tree

More Videos 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida Pause 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:31 It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 0:10 Rising Santa Fe River threatens I-75 in Florida 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:33 Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:07 Rubonia residents escape Irma's worst Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto Graves were damaged in the Palmetto City Cemetery when Hurricane Irma toppled a giant oak tree. The roots of the old tree ripped some graves from the ground. Graves were damaged in the Palmetto City Cemetery when Hurricane Irma toppled a giant oak tree. The roots of the old tree ripped some graves from the ground. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Graves were damaged in the Palmetto City Cemetery when Hurricane Irma toppled a giant oak tree. The roots of the old tree ripped some graves from the ground. Mark Young Bradenton Herald