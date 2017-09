Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida

"The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.