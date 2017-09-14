YMCA opens doors to hurricane victims for showers, air conditioning

Still out of power and looking for a place to get some relief? Manatee County YMCA branches are opening their doors to victims of Hurricane Irma.
Until Sept. 23, YMCA branches in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Parrish will be free and open to those who want to use the facilities to shower, cool off, charge their electronics or work out, according to an email sent to YMCA members. The Kid Zone will also be open.
The Thrift Shop is still providing care packages and vouchers to storm victims, as well as running a 50 percent off sale through Sunday.
The store can be reached at 941-212-4652 if you know someone in need of assistance.
During September, the joining fee will be waived for those who bring a nonperishable food item. Items collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Manatee.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Manatee County YMCA locations and hours
Bradenton branch: 3805 59th Street West, Bradenton. Open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Lakewood Ranch branch: 5100 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard North, Bradenton. Open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Parrish branch: 12214 U.S. 301 North, Parrish. Open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
