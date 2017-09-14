A man dressed as Spider-Man showed up in the 4300 block of Riverview Boulevard the day after Hurricane Irma struck Bradenton. Spider-Man brought his own chainsaw and cut up the tree as a homeowner looked on.
Hurricane

Spider-Man spotted in Bradenton, slinging a chainsaw instead of webs

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 14, 2017 1:34 PM

Bradenton

It was a welcomed sight – and a chance to smile – while looking out over the debris scattered on the ground by Hurricane Irma.

Spider-Man, at least someone dressed as the famed super hero, was seen in a neighborhood near Riverview Boulevard with a chainsaw in hand, cutting limbs off a fallen tree.

Cheryl Hanbury spotted Spider-Man on Monday morning when she stepped outside her house to check the damage Irma had done to her street. A tree fell nearby, one Hanbury described as once standing 100 feet tall, and blocked the road.

When she looked closer, Hanbury said she saw someone in a blue and red suit, and as she approached him, realized the superhero costume.

She called her family outside and they snapped pictures of Spider-Man with his chainsaw, standing atop the toppled tree.

“For days we were living in fear. It was just a welcomed surprise,” Hanbury said. “We took pictures on our phone and thought, ‘Wow, this is unreal.’ But it was nice to see something uplifting.”

After working on the tree for a bit, Hanbury said Spider-Man took off in a black truck and was gone. Later that day, she posted the photos to her Facebook page.

“It touched us and I thought it would touch other people,” Hanbury said.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

