Rising Santa Fe River threatens I-75 in Florida

Roads including I-75 were closed, and possibly others, because of a rising Santa Fe River near High Springs, Florida, on Wednesday, September 13. The Florida Highway Patrol had closed bridges on US 41 and on US 27 over the river. There was no timeline for when I-75 could close, though, officials said. The river had risen 15 feet in 36 hours, a news report said. Irma evacuees were using I-75 as one of the main routes to return home.