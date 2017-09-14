Manatee County has lifted the boil water notice on Anna Maria Island after Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane

It’s again OK to drink the water without boiling it on island

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

September 14, 2017 10:12 AM

Anna Maria Island

Manatee County has rescinded the the mandatory boil water notice issued on Sept. 11 following Hurricane Irma for residents and businesses on Anna Maria Island.

Bacteriological samples collected from locations in the area have been free of contamination, “indicating the water is safe to drink,” according to Robert Crowton, Manatee County Utilities Distribution,

Residents with concerns or questions can call 941-792-881 ext. 5216 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during or 941-747-4357 after 3:30 p.m. or on weekends.

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

  Comments  

Videos

