Let the gas trucks roll: Alleviating a critical fuel shortage after Hurricane Irma, tanker trucks have begun delivering fuel from Port Everglades to local gas stations. Eighteen million gallons of fuel were being unloaded Wednesday.
Let the gas trucks roll: Alleviating a critical fuel shortage after Hurricane Irma, tanker trucks have begun delivering fuel from Port Everglades to local gas stations. Eighteen million gallons of fuel were being unloaded Wednesday. Port Everglades
Let the gas trucks roll: Alleviating a critical fuel shortage after Hurricane Irma, tanker trucks have begun delivering fuel from Port Everglades to local gas stations. Eighteen million gallons of fuel were being unloaded Wednesday. Port Everglades

Hurricane

With debris left by Hurricane Irma cleared, South Florida ports open

By Mimi Whitefield

mwhitefield@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 10:03 AM

The haul from PortMiami’s navigational channels in the wake of Hurricane Irma: four submerged sailboats and a floating dock in the turning basin. The storm also knocked two navigational buoys out of position into the middle of the channel.

Now that all the Irma debris has been towed away and the buoys have been put back in their proper places, PortMiami is open for business. The port’s north channel reopened at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Coast Guard gave the green light to reopen the south channel Wednesday morning, said PortMiami Director Juan Kuryla.

Also reopened are Port Manatee and the Port of Tampa.

At Port Everglades, which reopened Tuesday for the first time since Irma’s passage, petroleum companies worked around the clock to keep the South Florida market supplied with fuel. Three petroleum tank ships were offloading 18 million gallons of gasoline, 3.5 million gallons of diesel and 14.7 million gallons of jet fuel on Wednesday, and two more tankers were scheduled to arrive.

petroleum-berths_b9d1b64b-f0ae-5102-065b77a179139831
In this file photo, tankers unload at Broward County’s petroleum berths. Alleviating the fuel crunch after Hurricane Irma, three tankers unloaded 18 million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel at the port Wednesday.
Port Everglades

Ten of 12 petroleum companies that operate at the port have reopened and are delivering fuel to local gas stations. Water intrusion issues in tanks have kept the remaining two companies from resuming operations.

Three cruise ships that had been waiting at the Fort Lauderdale port’s entrance for the reopening arrived in port Tuesday and more docked on Wednesday. Port Everglades’ Southport also reopened to cargo ship traffic Wednesday. There are no restrictions on operations at the port.

The PortMiami tunnel and Seaboard Marine Terminal reopened to truck traffic Tuesday, but ship traffic was stacked up at the entrance to the Miami port until the Coast Guard certified that it was safe for them to enter the port.

Follow Mimi Whitefield on Twitter: @HeraldMimi

More Videos

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:41

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County

Pause
Volunteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma 0:37

Volunteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma

Hurricane Irma debris pickup delayed 0:47

Hurricane Irma debris pickup delayed

Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home 1:16

Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home

It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida 0:31

It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida

Hurricane Irma batters South Florida 1:11

Hurricane Irma batters South Florida

After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 3:15

After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island.

Number of dead increases at Florida nursing home without air conditioning 1:53

Number of dead increases at Florida nursing home without air conditioning

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:51

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:33

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma

  • Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets

    Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore.

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets

Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore.

Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home

View More Video