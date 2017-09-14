Threatened by flood, state calls it a ‘blessing’ I-75 didn’t have to close

Update: 9:45 a.m. Check back for updates.
Floridians driving home after Hurricane Irma can breathe a sigh of relief: It seems like Interstate 75 through north-central Florida might not have to close after all.
State emergency management officials in Tallahassee told their staff early Thursday that “it looks like we’re [in the] clear,” because the flooded Sante Fe River had “stabilized” overnight where it flows under I-75 north of Alachua.
“We were lucky with the Sante Fe on I-75,” Leo Lachat, the State Emergency Response Team chief, told personnel during a morning briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center. “That was a blessing to us last night to not have to close that bridge.”
State officials have barred media from briefings at the EOC before, during and after Irma. Lachat’s comments were overheard by a Herald/Times reporter listening through a glass wall that separates the EOC’s nerve center from an adjacent media work room.
No public update as to the status of I-75 has yet been provided by Gov. Rick Scott’s office, the Florida Department of Transportation or the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which oversees the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Sante Fe River rose rapidly after historic-level flooding struck Jacksonville on Monday — enough so that FDOT alerted residents Wednesday morning of the prospect that a 36-mile stretch of Interstate 75 might have to be shut down.
The river runs under a bridge on I-75 near mile marker 408. If it rose to a level that FDOT officials determined unsafe, they were prepared to close the interstate from I-10 in Lake City south to U.S. 441 in Alachua.
A decision to close I-75 — one of the primary north-south routes in the peninsula — would have diverted thousands of returning evacuees onto detours 200 or 300 miles off their original path at a time when heavy traffic and limited availability of gas have already been ongoing frustrations.
Officials with FDOT and the U.S. Geological Survey were on-site to monitor the river and the bridge above it round the clock, as the Sante Fe rose throughout Wednesday.
While Scott’s office wouldn’t say how high the river would have to climb before FDOT would close the bridge, an official from the USGS told the Herald/Times they were informed by FDOT the interstate would have had to be closed at a river level of 58 feet.
According to the USGS, the Sante Fe River at O’Leno State Park — less than a mile to the west of I-75 — measured at 57.04 feet as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, within a foot of FDOT’s reported cut-off.
Scott spokesman McKinley Lewis had said, though, officials would have closed the interstate with enough advanced warning to allow law enforcement to shut down travel lanes in both directions and let existing traffic move through before any flooding would reach the bridge.
RELATED: “Irma leaves behind new threat: Rising flood water”
Meanwhile, drivers on Thursday should continue to expect traffic jams and long delays in parts of Florida as they make their way home after the hurricane last weekend.
Tuesday appeared to be the worst of the returning traffic so far, with Wednesday seeming to show less intense congestion on the roads. But FDOT officials say “travelers should be prepared for significant delays” through Saturday.
Traffic jams have most frequently appeared on stretches of southbound I-75, I-95 and Florida’s Turnpike, westbound I-4 and eastbound I-10 — the main roadway arteries back through Florida.
As of 9:30 a.m., traffic congestion was reported on parts of the southbound I-295 bypass around Jacksonville. There were also delays reported on westbound I-4 near Sanford and again near Disney World.
It looked like typical rush-hour traffic was hitting pockets of Tampa, Orlando and South Florida as Floridians begin returning to work or school in some parts of the state. There appeared to be no major backlogs yet that were visibly associated with the evacuating traffic returning.
It’s still early, though. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the roads were clearest in the morning hours and became more crowded — with more logjams — by the afternoon hours.
Two typical bottlenecks where drivers can usually expect a delay are the I-10/I-75 interchange in Lake City, about 45 miles south of the Georgia line, and the interchange in Wildwood where I-75 meets Florida’s Turnpike in Central Florida.
For traffic updates, Scott’s administration has heavily promoted two websites before and after the storm: fl511.com — where FDOT reports real-time traffic conditions — and GasBuddy, a privately run website and mobile app that offers a crowd-sourced tracker on which gas stations have fuel.
As for the Sante Fe River and the threat to I-75, officials at the state EOC first predicted Wednesday evening the river was “nearing crest.” While it still crept higher overnight, how fast it rose had slowed drastically compared to the rapid rise the river had on Monday and Tuesday, USGS data showed.
The Sante Fe climbed in other nearby areas enough by Wednesday evening, though, that portions of two main highways in the region were forced to close.
Stretches of U.S. 41 and U.S. 27 north of High Springs — on the border of Alachua and Columbia counties — were blocked off because of rising water under bridges that spanned the Sante Fe, state officials said.
Drivers were re-routed on local detours. Those roadblocks were still in effect as of Thursday morning, according to a state highway safety website.
Because of the potential need to close I-75, FDOT had advised residents to consider alternative routes and back-road highways — such as U.S. 19, U.S. 98 and U.S. 27 (where it was still open) along the Big Bend from south of Tallahassee to Ocala or Tampa Bay, or I-10 east to Jacksonville and south on I-95 and I-4 from there.
The state planned to recommend those routes as detours in the event the vulnerable stretch of I-75 needed to be closed.
Earlier Wednesday, FDOT did warn closures and “extensive rerouting of traffic” could also hit U.S. 27, U.S. 41, U.S. 441, State Road 47 and possibly U.S. 121 in the area — which would affect their use as possible detours.
U.S. 301 — which crosses the state on a path southwest from Jacksonville to Tampa — was not recommended as a detour route, because it’s used as a supply road to ferry fuel and other necessities into the state, Lewis said.
Updates on road closures/detours due to Santa Fe River unprecedented flooding will be posted to https://t.co/pTh6E0LWb6 @MyFDOT #sayfie— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 13, 2017
Clark reported from the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau.
Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark
Comments