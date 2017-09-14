The Coppertone Girl sign was restored for its move north to the MiMo historic district on Northeast 73rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard in 2008.
Hurricane

Irma partially decapitated her, but her famous butt crack is A-OK

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 9:54 AM

She lost part of her head no thanks to Hurricane Irma but she has many fans who are looking out for her.

They hope to reunite the Coppertone Girl with her missing blond coif. At least her tan line and doggie weathered the storm.

On Facebook, the MiMo Biscayne Association sent out a plea for help on Wednesday. “Our wonderful Coppertone Girl has suffered damage from Irma. If anyone has news of the whereabouts of the panel blown from the top of her head please let us know on this FB page and will will contact you.”

The Coppertone Girl has been a fixture in Miami for decades.

First, the “Tan don't burn” sign hung on the north side of the now-demolished Parkleigh building in downtown Miami from 1959 to 1991. The sign, donated to Dade Heritage Trust, was in storage until it was hung on the Concord building on Flagler Street near the Miami courthouse in 1995.

More: Read about the adman who gave birth to the ‘Coppertone Cutie’

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

