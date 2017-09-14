20 percent of Manatee County still in the dark

In the days following Hurricane Irma, crews are still working to restore power to 20 percent of Manatee County.
A 6 a.m. update from the Florida Division of Emergency Management showed that 42,270 Florida Power and Light customers and 584 cooperatives customers, 20 percent of the county’s customers, were still in the dark Thursday morning.
About 25 percent of Sarasota County, or 66,980 customers, are still without power, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Florida Hurricane #Irma Power Outage Numbers as of 9/14/2017 6:00 AM ET. PDF at: https://t.co/MdtDTxRJZf #FLResponds pic.twitter.com/VBkkRurPMV— Florida SERT (@FLSERT) September 14, 2017
It’s a sign of improvement from Wednesday night, when, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, 51,307 Manatee County customers were without power.
Hurricane Irma left 5.5 million of the more than 10 million Florida power customers waiting for the electricity to be turned back on.
Use FPL’s Power Tracker and Peace River Electric Cooperative’s Outage Map to see what areas are still without power.
FPL estimates it will “essentially” restore power to all its West Coast customers by Sept. 22, according to a news release. As of Wednesday morning, the company announced it had restored power to 60 percent of customers. It’s a clip about four times faster than their response at this same point in time to Hurricane Wilma, officials said.
Customers should call FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) only to report conditions such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment.
A crew of nearly 22,000 employees from across the country, including some from Canada, are deployed in Florida working to restore power, according to an FPL update Wednesday morning.
PRECO officials noted their outage map is working, but experiencing some delays. Their call center, 1-800-282-3824, is also experiencing high call volume, but has opened extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Line crews from Texas are Louisiana assisting PRECO with restoration with more crews en route from Oklahoma scheduled to arrive Tuesday, according to a release.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
