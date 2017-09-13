Churches, fire district collecting donations for Irma relief efforts

Local churches and one fire district are stepping up to aid in the recovery efforts in Manatee County as well as other areas of Florida affected by Hurricane Irma.
Church of the Cross has teamed up with Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue to collect donations for those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Bayside Community Church is also accepting donations and volunteers are coming together to help with cleanup efforts.
“Hurricane Irma has come and gone,” a statement issued by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue said. “Overall as a community we have been blessed to have been spared the wrath of this hurricane with the exception of a few in our community that were hit hard. But as we all know that is not the case a short distance south of us in southwest Florida.”
Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue and Church of the Cross are collecting items such as bottled water, first aid kits, baby supplies, disposable diapers, wipes, formula, dog and cat food, hand sanitizer, new/packaged underwear, granola bars, crackers, batteries, flashlights and portable generators.
Donations can be dropped off at:
- Cedar Hammock Station 1, 5200 26th St. W.
- Church of the Cross, 5051 26th St. W.
Bayside Community Church is also collecting donations and rallying volunteers to clean-up debris.
More than 300 volunteers gathered Tuesday in the clean-up of debris and distribution of water, food and infant supplies. Donations are being collected and distributed relief points at three of the churches campuses:
- East Bradenton Campus, 15800 SR 64 E., Bradenton
- East Sarasota Campus, 8200 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
- Hardee County Campus, 615 Rainey Blvd., Wauchula
Relief Points will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday of this week.
For those interested in donating goods, the following specific items are needed: generators, non-perishable food, diapers, baby wipes, infant formula, water and tarps.
For more information about Bayside Community Church’s Hurricane Irma relief efforts, visit: mybayside.church.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
