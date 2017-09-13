Federal task force created to investigate, prosecute and deter fraud during Hurricane Irma cleanup

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi addresses price gouging complaints during a press conference Sept. 6, 2017, in Tallahassee. The Florida Supreme Court is delaying court proceedings in the case of a man scheduled to be executed in October. Lawyers for Michael Ray Lambrix on Wednesday asked for additional time to file motions and court briefings because the attorneys live in the expected path of Hurricane Irma. Attorney General Bondi’s office objected, saying Irma’s impact was “days away.” Joe Reedy AP