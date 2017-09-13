All that debris from Hurricane Irma? It may be sitting curbside for weeks.

More Videos 0:42 Sheriff's office searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Spot on 26th Pause 1:43 State trooper saves life of passed out drunken driver 9:23 Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 0:47 McKay Academy students get a taste of the Flight to the North Pole 2:10 This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob 5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of infant son 2:40 Utilities director 'fully expects' some wastewater to go into Palma Sola Bay 1:15 Kentucky lawmaker dead in apparent suicide 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 0:28 Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma debris pickup delayed Manatee County and city residents will need to be patient as it may take weeks before Hurricane Irma debris can be picked up for disposal. Manatee County and city residents will need to be patient as it may take weeks before Hurricane Irma debris can be picked up for disposal. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Manatee County and city residents will need to be patient as it may take weeks before Hurricane Irma debris can be picked up for disposal. Mark Young Bradenton Herald