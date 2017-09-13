Adopt a new furry friend or redeem your lost pet for free at Manatee County Animal Services

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, there are several pets who need to return to or find their fur-ever homes.
The Manatee County Animal Services opened Wednesday with the announcement that they have waived fees to redeem lost pets as well as adoption fees.
The fees are waved for all dogs and cats. MCAS is beyond maximum capacity, holding 163 dogs and 118 cats. They are not currently accepting owner surrenders.
Both the Palmetto Shelter and Adoption Center and the Downtown Bradenton Cat Adoption Center opened Wednesday with waived fees.
Owners can also redeem their lost pet at no charge, but proof of ownership is required. The stray hold will be extended to 30 days so pets lost during the storm can be reunited with their owners.
To report a lost pet, call 941-742-5933. To view found pets, visit the Palmetto shelter or the shelter’s website.
MCAS is also looking for donations of bleach, laundry detergent, dish soap and canned cat food, according to a release. They are also asking for experienced volunteers at the Downtown Bradenton Cat Adoption Center and to help walk dogs Monday through Saturday starting a 8 a.m.
In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Animal Services announced that both facilities were not damaged in the storm and that all animals were safe.
The Humane Society of Manatee County remains closed and animals are still being held in the facility, according to a recorded phone message.
The Bishop SPCA also remains closed, according to a recorded phone message.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments