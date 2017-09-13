More Videos

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma kills 8 people in the Florida Keys

Miami Herald Staff Report

September 13, 2017 01:13 PM

Hurricane Irma killed eight people in the Keys, Monroe County authorities said on Wednesday. Two of the deaths were in Key West.

More than 40 people in the Keys were injured in the storm, 30 of them in Key West.

The storm drilled Cudjoe Key on Sunday and cast destruction up and down the island chain of more than 100 miles.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that 12 people were killed across Florida. Fatalities were recorded in Broward, Liberty, Duval, Pinellas, Pasco and Marion counties.

Causes of death include heart attacks, storm preparation accidents and traffic crashes.

