5 dead, others evacuated at Hollywood nursing home without power after Irma

Five Hollywood nursing home residents died Wednesday morning after they fell ill in a building left without air conditioning after Irma blasted South Florida, according to authorities at the scene.
Hollywood Fire Rescue evacuated residents from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 1200 N. 35th Ave., after some residents awoke sick. Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being blasted by tropical storm winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma.
Tuesday’s low temperature in Hollywood, according to the National Weather Service, was 79 degrees.
Geane Mitchell, a nurse at the center, said she was supposed to work at 7 a.m. She had been off the last few days and showed up to paramedics barring the doors and telling her she could not enter.
