This is how to drive through intersections with no traffic lights

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 12, 2017 12:44 PM

Red means stop. Yellow means slow. But no lights does not mean speed on through.

The Florida Highway Patrol is warning drivers to treat traffic signals that do not have lights as four-way stops. Many intersections have experienced outages due to Hurricane Irma.

Flashing red lights also means treat the intersection as a four-way stop, while flashing yellow lights means to proceed with caution.

At least one crash has been related to inoperable traffic signals, after a man drove through a Sarasota intersection and was hit by another driver.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

