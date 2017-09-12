Irma aftermath: A look at the damage in South Carolina

More Videos 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store Pause 1:00 National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma 0:19 Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma 1:10 Palmetto mobile home community damaged by Hurricane Irma 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 0:29 Daytona Beach after Hurricane Irma 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:18 Hurricane Irma damage on Cortez Road leading to Anna Maria Island 0:55 Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out some of the Grand Strand's hardest hit areas from Hurricane Irma Monday Garden City Beach and Georgetown have experienced some flooding as the rain continues to fall. Garden City Beach and Georgetown have experienced some flooding as the rain continues to fall. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Garden City Beach and Georgetown have experienced some flooding as the rain continues to fall. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com