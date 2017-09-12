Irma aftermath: A look at the damage in South Carolina

The Grand Strand was still reeling from the impacts of Irma’s fringes Tuesday after being blasted by heavy rain and gusty winds Monday.
Power outages plagued Horry and Georgetown counties early Tuesday morning, and a total of hundreds were in the dark.
Horry Electric Cooperative reported a power pole caught fire in the Aynor area, sparking outages for hundreds of customers, and causing black outs at Aynor Middle School and Conway High School for part of the morning.
As of 9:30 a.m., no outages were shown on the online Horry Electric outage map.
Nearly 200 Santee Cooper customers remained without at about 10 a.m. in coastal regions, stretching up the Strand.
Downed power lines blocked a portion of U.S. 501 early Tuesday, and traffic was re-routed for about an hour as crews worked to clear the roadway.
A mobile home off Adrian Highway near the Conway area caught fire early Tuesday about 2 a.m. and suffered heavy damage, Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman, said. No injuries were reported from the blaze, and the cause was still under investigation later Tuesday morning.
Nugent said HCFR crews responded to a number of calls involving downed trees and limbs, along with transformer fires through the night.
Irma whipped the Grand Strand with powerful wind gusts and heavy downpours Monday into Tuesday, causing coastal flooding, power outages, and wind damage in her wake. Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday, but rough surf and rip current conditions may last through the week, weather authorities warned.
“Beachgoers should heed the advice of lifeguards as the threat of rip currents may continue throughout the next couple of days,” said county officials in an email statement Tuesday morning.
The city of Myrtle Beach saw impacts including some street flooding along Ocean Boulevard. While most flooding had cleared by Tuesday morning, some derbies from the storm was still scattered in roadways. Wind also ripped at some buildings and caused damage to siding, awnings, and downed two signs.
North Myrtle Beach saw similar damage. Some Cherry Grove streets saw flooded, and some ponding remained, but most was cleared by Tuesday morning. The area saw some brief power outages, and some houses suffered minor wind damage, according to officials.
An elderly woman was also injured while attempting to escape a fire that broke out on the second-story deck of her Ocean Boulevard home in North Myrtle Beach. First responders helped get her to safety, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
The south end of the Strand saw heavy coastal flooding, especially in flood-prone Garden City and Georgetown’s Front Street area.
The county shifted their operating conditions back to normal at about 8 a.m., according to the release. Once powerful Hurricane Irma had dwindled to a post tropical cyclone with about 25 mph winds Tuesday and was hovering in the area of between mid-Alabama and Georgia, according to National Hurricane Center map.
