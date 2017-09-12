Hurricane Irma hack: How to sleep when you have no power

Not to upset you more amid the chaos, but it’s hot as blazes outside. Eighty-two degrees at last check (10 a.m Tuesday).
Humidity? A not so comfortable 74 percent.
It’s Florida in September -- still technically summer — so of course it is.
Tuesday will see a high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
But here’s the problem: barely any of us have power to juice up our air conditioning.
Most of us can go about our days keeping cool, with hand-held fans, stepping outside in the breeze, or hopping in the pool/ocean.
Sleeping is the hard part. You’re on a mattress, lying there inert, for hours on end. And getting enough rest is key to getting through a survivial situation such as this.
But guess what? Lots of people did it before even A/C was a thing, lso, figure out how to keep the room cool during the day.
Here are some tips until FPL comes through for all of us:
The Family Man reports “roughly 30 percent of unwanted heat comes through your windows.” So keep the blinds shut. ALL THE TIME. We don’t care if you want to stare at the toppled tree in your neighbor’s front yard. Close them and keep them closed.
Don’t walk like an Egyptian, sleep like one. According to the website sleepbetter.org, soak a sheet or twoel in cold water, squeeze it so it’s not soaking. Use that as a blanket. Combined with an Ambien you should be able to get a few ZZZ’s under your belt. Extra tip: Go to bed with wet hair.
According to wikihow’s article on “How to Sleep Comfortably on a Hot Night,” keep your pressure points cool — wrists, especially, where the blood flows closest to the surface of your body. Run cold water over them or if you are lucky enough to have ice, wrap some up in a dishrag and tie them around both wrists. Your whole body will feel cooler.
