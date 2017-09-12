No way, Jose: Hurricane slightly weakens in Atlantic

Hurricane Jose, which has been lingering as Irma took aim at Florida, has weakened slightly as it circles in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is currently 655 miles northwest of Puerto Rico moving east at 6 mph, and is expected to loop to the southeast and southwest before it heads northwest by Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are at 75 mph, but it’s possible that Jose could downgrade to a tropical storm sometime Tuesday.
After Irma climbed up Florida, it had slowed to a tropical depression as it dumps rain over Tennessee and the Ohio Valley, NHC reported.
59 hours of radar imagery from #Irma from 7 am Saturday morning to 6 pm Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/kzehdP2yHG— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 11, 2017
