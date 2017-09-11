Ambulances are lined up in front of Manatee Memorial Hospital in preparation for their building-wide evacuation on Friday evening in downtown Bradenton. The hospital reopened on Monday.
Ambulances are lined up in front of Manatee Memorial Hospital in preparation for their building-wide evacuation on Friday evening in downtown Bradenton. The hospital reopened on Monday. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com

Manatee Memorial reopens after Irma forced evacuation of hundreds of patients

Herald Staff Report

September 11, 2017 6:52 PM

Bradenton

Three days after Manatee Memorial Hospital announced it was evacuating everyone as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the Gulf Coast, the Bradenton hospital was officially cleared to reopen at 7 p.m. Monday.

“The hospital is fully operational and our Emergency Care Center will be open for patients of all ages,” hospital spokeswoman Betty Chambliss said in a news release Monday evening.

The hospital is located in Zone A, which was placed under a mandatory evacuation on Friday. Kevin DiLallo, CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital, said the hospital evacuated all 206 patients to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. About 10 infants in the neonatal intensive care unit were relocated to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

“We would like to thank our leadership, employees and medical staff for staying here at the hospital until the last patient was safely transferred to other facilities in advance of Hurricane Irma’s arrival, for staying at the facility during the hurricane, and for helping to re-open the hospital,” Chambliss said.

