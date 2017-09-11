Hurricane Irma: Photos chronicle damage across Manatee County

A home in West Bradenton suffered downed trees and fencing in the yard Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A huge tree blocks 17th Avenue West in the 5100 block in West Bradenton Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A huge tree blocks 17th Avenue West in the 5100 block in West Bradenton Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A huge tree blocks 21st Avenue West in the 5100 block in West Bradenton Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
N.E. Taylor Boatworks suffered minor damage in Cortez Village Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
An overturned tree took a driveway with it along Gulf Drive Holmes Beach Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
South Bay Blvd is blocked due to downed power lines on Anna Maria Island Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
The Kokonut hut path to the beach is covered with sand as waves crash in the distance Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
Manatee County Sheriff's remove and identify dangers on Anna Maria Island Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A mobile home suffered roof damage in the 6600 block of Cortez Road in Bradenton Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A mobile home suffered roof damage in the 6600 block of Cortez Road in Bradenton Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
Plumbing supplies are in disarray on a truck on Cortez Road Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A Manatee County Sheriff's deputy documents damage on Anna Maria Island Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
The Anna Maria City Pier suffered damage to the roof and inside as well Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A condo's awning lies in the driveway on Anna Maria Island Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
Crews cut up trees blocking Cortez Road Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
A tree blocks 21st Avenue West in the 5100 block Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
The roof of a strip mall on Whitfield Avenue lays on the ground after being torn off as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
Damage to the roof of the Anna Maria City Pier is seen as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Anna Maria Island.
Zack Wittman
Manatee County Sheriff checks out a storefront after a report of looting was called in as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
The overhang of a 7-11 on US-41 was torn off during the storm as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
A pasture off of Whitfield Avenue is seen flooded as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
Structural damage to Big City Tires is seen early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
A downed tree illuminated by headlights blocks Lockwood Ridge road is seen while surveying damage early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
A fallen transformer hangs dangerously low as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
Manatee County Sheriff Captain Richard Gerkin attempts to remove a tree from Cortez road as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
Heavy surf is seen from the beach on Anna Maria Island as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
A house in the Centre Lake subdivision is seen covered in fallen branches as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County. The Centre Lake neighborhood sustained massive flooding weeks ago, but did not see any during Hurricane Irma.
Zack Wittman
Branches cover a street in the Centre Lake subdivision as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County. The Centre Lake neighborhood sustained massive flooding weeks ago, but did not see any during Hurricane Irma.
Zack Wittman
Sand is piled up after being blown around during the storm as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
A fallen stoplight is seen on the side of the road as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
An uprooted tree and a peeled roof are seen in a mobile home park as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
A fallen tree blocks Cortez Road as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
A fallen roof on Anna Maria Island is seen as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Zack Wittman
