Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma
The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning remained in place for Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11, as Tropical Storm Irma moved north. Local media reported that the city was experiencing record-breaking flooding, with water levels rising higher than those recorded during Hurricane Dora in 1965.
Christopher Hong/Florida Times-Union and Brian Bushvia Storyful
Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory warning Sept. 8, 2017 calling Hurricane Jose an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. There are currently three hurricanes churning in the Atlantic. Jose is following in Irma's path with sustained 150-mph winds, but its path projections could change.
Hurricane Irma was about 80 miles from Caba Lucrecia, Cuba, on Friday morning, September 8, with 150mph winds. Forecasters said a Sunday morning landfall in south Florida was likely for the Category 4 storm.
Emily Villafane talks about the horses that are being evacuated. They are being taken care of by the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as they relocate 48 horses to safety in anticipation of Hurricane Irma in Homestead on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2017.
Dramatic timelapse video shows a raging wildfire take hold in the Columbia River Gorge area in Washington state, 52 miles east of Portland, Oregon. The video was shot between 1700 local time on Monday and 0500 local time on Tuesday.
Dr. Michael J. Brennan, acting branch chief of the National Hurricane Center, talks about the possible track Hurricane Irma may take as it makes its way closer to south Florida on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.