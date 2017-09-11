Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma

More Videos

    The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning remained in place for Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11, as Tropical Storm Irma moved north. Local media reported that the city was experiencing record-breaking flooding, with water levels rising higher than those recorded during Hurricane Dora in 1965.

Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Irma was about 80 miles from Caba Lucrecia, Cuba, on Friday morning, September 8, with 150mph winds. Forecasters said a Sunday morning landfall in south Florida was likely for the Category 4 storm.

The GOES-16 satellite watches as Hurricane Irma continues its westward advance toward the central Bahamas on September 7, 2017.

Emily Villafane talks about the horses that are being evacuated. T​​hey are being taken care of by the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as they relocate 48 horses to safety in anticipation of Hurricane Irma in Homestead on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2017.