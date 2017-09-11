Hurricane Irma live updates: Ugly scenes in the Grove, Rescues starting in Jacksonville

Hurricane Irma left a trail of damage across South Florida: flooded streets, downed trees, crushed cars, leaky homes. The long slog of assessing the damage across the region begins Monday. Miami-Dade and Broward counties were spared the worst of the storm, but the Florida Keys were hit hard.
Ugly scenes on the waterfront in Coconut Grove
9: 20 a.m.: Coconut Grove's marinas suffered their worst storm damage in 12 years after Hurricane Irma thrust Biscayne Bay waters well ashore.
The vast majority of boats tied to docks and piers survived. But there were ugly exceptions: Sailboats sent to the bottom at Dinner Key Marina, their masts jutting skyward from the sea. Luxury fishing yachts tossed onto piers and half submerged next to the Monty's restaurant. A multi-ton cement dock lifted up onto the sea wall at the Grove Harbour Marina.
— DOUGLAS HANKS
Search and rescue starting in flooded Jacksonville
9:15 a.m.: Three Florida Fish and Wildlife search and rescue teams have been deployed to Jacksonville to help evacuate people stranded from record flooding.
The storm surge from Hurricane Irma combined with high tide and rain bands from Hurricane Jose to create conditions for the unprecedented deluge, officials at the Florida Emergency Operations Center said Monday.
— MARY ELLEN KLAS IN TALLAHASSEE
Venetian closure leaves Beach residents with tough choices
9:05 a.m.: As Venetian Islands resident Peter Warner stopped clearing large branches from his yard to clear them off the Venetian Causeway itself, shirtless Nathan Weiss stopped to chat on his way to his Collins Avenue home.
The Miami Beach police blocking off the Venetian forced Weiss to make a hopeful decision: leave his car at the road block at the risk of being towed, walk to his apartment and get his bike. Then, he'd bike back to his car, park it in Miami until Tuesday at noon (when residents will be allowed to return by car to Miami Beach) and bike back to his apartment.
There's power there. There wasn't power in the airport-area hotel Weis and his wife, an airline employee, we're put up at by her airline.
First thing he'll do when he gets to his apartment: "Charge my cell phone."
He also pondered food.
"I'm a vegan," he laughed. "I won't just eat any ham sandwich you put in front of me."
Weiss continued his walk home. Warner continued to clear the Causeway block adjacent to his Rivo Alto home.
— DAVID J. NEAL
Lights are on in downtown Coral Gables
9:00 a.m.: In downtown Coral Gables, amazingly, the electricity was working and street lights were operational. Both police and FPL crews were visible on the roads.
In South Coral Gables, roadways were blocked by tree limbs and and the occasional fallen tree, including one blocking Lejeune Road south of U.S. 1.
U.S. 1 itself appeared clear along the Gables heading into Coconut Grove. Near the Dolphin Expressway, a Latin Cafe on LeJeune was already open for business.
— JANE WOOLDRIDGE
No garbage pickup in Miami Monday
8:55 a.m.: There will be no garbage, recycling or bulky trash pickup in the city of Miami Monday. “All efforts today by the Department of Solid Waste will be dedicated to clearing debris off the roads,” a news release from the city said. “The Mini-Dump Facility located at 1290 NW 20th St. will re-open Tuesday 9/12 at 7 a.m. only for City of Miami Residents (bring identification).”
— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS
Scott warns recovery will take time: ‘Everybody's got to be patient’
8:40 a.m.: As Gov. Rick Scott departed for an aerial tour of the Keys Monday, he gave a hint as to the extent of the physical damage he will encounter as he surveys the destruction and warned that the recovery won't be quick.
"Power lines are down throughout the state,'' he said. "We've got roads that are impassable, so everybody's got to be patient as we work through this."
He said that for those who have evacuated "it's going to take some time" before they can return to their homes. The state will need to restore electric lines, put water back on, and make sure roads are passable.
"This is when people make mistakes,'' he said. "They go around downed power lines. They go where it's unsafe. We have so much damage now around the state. We're drawing every resource we can -- locally, the state and federal government."
He said everyone from the president to the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency are assisting and the ports are working to re-open to replenish fuel supplies.
Meanwhile, as the St. John's River in Jacksonville reached record levels, search and rescue teams were deployed to save people trapped in the rapidly developing floods.
High tides, combined with the winds of Hurricane Jose, helped swamp Jacksonville with enormous amounts of rain early Monday.
"We're really concerned to save every life there,'' Scott said.
— MARY ELLEN KLAS IN TALLAHASSEE
Scott to make an aerial survey of damage in the Keys
8:15 a.m.: As most of Florida woke up in the dark Monday, with power out for 58 percent of the state, Gov. Rick Scott left the state — so he could fly to the Keys to conduct and aerial survey of Irma's destruction.
The governor traveled to Pensacola late Sunday and Monday planned to drive to Mobile, Ala., where a Coast Guard plane would take him to the Keys to view the damage where Irma first hit the state, said Scott spokesperson John Tupps.
It was not immediately available if he would be landing in Marathon or Boca Chica, the two Keys airports open Monday.
Scott began the day doing rounds on the morning shows on television networks.
Florida Emergency Management Director Bryan Koon briefed members of the state's emergency operations staff. "Let's figure out where the worst parts are,'' he said.
The governor's communications staff maintained his Twitter feed from the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee throughout the night. They urged people to be careful of storm surge.
"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded,'' one Tweet read at 4:06 a.m. “DO NOT GO IN. The water will surge back & could overtake you,'' read another.
— MARY ELLEN KLAS IN TALLAHASSEE
Irma downgraded to tropical storm
8:00 a.m.: After battering its way up Florida’s Gulf Coast, Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning. It was expected to cross into Georgia in the afternoon, leaving potentially dangerous storm surges in its wake.
By 8 a.m. Monday, Irma was about 105 miles north of Tampa, with sustained winds of 70 miles an hour. A storm surge warning was discontinued from Flagler and Volusia counties south to Jupiter inlet, but a flash flood warning remains in effect for downtown Jacksonville.
“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” a National Weather Service alert warned. “Water is expected to rise another 1 to 2 feet when winds switch to the south and push water northward into downtown — and the high tide begins to come into the river. Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”
— CAROL ROSENBERG AND NICHOLAS NEHAMAS
Traffic lights out in Kendall
7:55 a.m.: In West Kendall, Southwest 88th Street was mostly clear of debris, but traffic lights were out and fallen branches blocked access to some side streets and avenues. One giant tree sprawled across 137th Ave. on the north side of Kendall Drive and rendered the street impassable.
Law enforcement has asked motorists to treat inoperable traffic lights as four-way stops. That means each driver should come to a full and complete stop and check traffic in all directions before proceeding.
— RENE RODRIGUEZ
Relief in Manatee County
7:30 a.m.: Manatee County appears to have been spared the brunt of Hurricane Irma's wrath based on first assessments by first respondents.
“We had one team of beach paramedics do a predawn assessment in West Bradenton,” county spokesman Nicholas Azzara said.
Another small first-in team went around to other parts of the county.
“There is very little damage around Manatee County,” Azzarra said.
Some downed power lines were spotted and down trees, however, and additional first-in teams will not be going out until dawn.
“We won't know more until daybreak,” Azzara said.
Signs of power on Anna Maria Island were observed at a distance, he said, but first responders did not go out onto the island.
— JESSICA DE LEON
Daylight will reveal how bad Irma was
7:20 a.m.: Inescapable Irma, the hurricane that for a week tormented the entirety of the Florida peninsula unlike any storm that came before it, will finally find its way out of the state Monday.
She will leave behind destruction from Key West to probably Tallahassee. And yet the storm will also be remembered for what it wasn’t: In the end, Irma was not the feared Category 5 catastrophe she could have been, though the extent of her damage is still unknown. The dual-coast storm has already been blamed for five deaths.
Overnight, the Category 2 storm pushed into western Florida further south than expected, sparing vulnerable Tampa Bay from the worst of the surging Gulf of Mexico waters. By 2 a.m., it was a Category 1 inland storm moving northeast toward Orlando from Tampa. By 5 a.m., it was about to be downgraded to a tropical storm.
— PATRICIA MAZZEI
What happened to the tiny Key deer?
7:15 a.m.: The federally protected Key deer were exposed to Hurricane Irma and authorities will assess their situation when it’s safe to return to the Keys.
Dan Clark superintendent of the National Key Deer Refuge, said his first priority as the massive storm approached was to evacuate National Wildlife Refuge personnel assigned to the area.
“After we receive information from Monroe County that it is safe to return and we can inhabit the Lower Keys, a post-storm assessment of our facilities and residences will be conducted to determine if we can operate,” Clark said.
— DAVID GOODHUE
Curfew declared in the Keys
7:10 a.m.: Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has declared a curfew in the Florida Keys between dusk and dawn after devastating Hurricane Irma swept through the island chain.
The curfew is indefinite while damage from heavy winds and flooding is assessed. Meanwhile, no one is allowed into the Keys. Early reports indicated impassable roads and destroyed homes, especially where the damage was worst in the Upper and Middle Keys. “Anyone out after the designates times is subject to arrest,” said a statement released by the sheriff’s office Sunday night. “This curfew is necessary due to the unsafe conditions throughout Monroe County and for security.”
“We don’t have a comprehensive insight into what the damage is,” Florida Director of Emergency Management Bryan Koon said late Sunday. “We will work on those at first light. I don’t have any numbers on fatalities at this point.”
— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS
Shopping cart rack on street
7 a.m.: On Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue, railroad crossing gates were snapped and lying across the median as the lights flashed, as if a train was coming.
Nearby, a shopping cart return rack from the Winn-Dixie on 8710 SW 72nd St. was draped across the roadway on Sunset Drive.
Along the northbound lanes of SW 87th Ave., fallen trees completely blocked the roadways on SW 52nd, 12th Street and 4th streets.
At major intersections along SW 87th Ave., Miami-Dade police cars, lights flashing, helped guide traffic where street lights were out.
— ADRIAN RUHI
From Doral to West Kendall
6:30 a.m.: A drive from West Kendall from Doral was largely clear on the major roads, including 826, though several side streets were blocked by fallen trees and debris. Some were large enough to be impassable. Power was also still out in several neighborhoods.
A drive back to West Kendall from Doral was largely clear on the major roads, including 826 and SW 27th Avenue, though several side streets were blocked by fallen trees and debris. Some were large enough to be impassable to one reporter's car while heading home. Power was also still out in several neighborhoods.
— RENE RODRIGUEZ
