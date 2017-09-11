Law enforcement begins process of clearing Manatee roads as Hurricane Irma moves away

By 2:30 a.m. Monday, winds had dropped below tropical storm force (39 mph) in Manatee County and law enforcement began the process of clearing the roads and identifying any major obstructions.
The sheriff’s office first deployed its majors and captains to begin clearing the roads and then their first-in teams. Those teams were scheduled to go out at 6 a.m., but a band of rain moving into Manatee County has delayed them.
Just after 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office began dispatching deputies to 911 calls that were on standby in order of priority.
Mills Elementary parking full. Appears they have power or could be on a generator. #HurricaneIrma #IrmaBradenton pic.twitter.com/DxD9VJvUBR— Jessica De Leon (@JDeleon1012) September 11, 2017
As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, barely hanging on to hurricane strength. The center was located near Crystal River, and it was moving north-northwest at 18 mph. Areas along the west coast from Tampa Bay south, including Manatee County, still have a tropical storm warning, meaning winds of at least 39 mph are possible for the next several hours. The storm surge warning also remains in effect, so beware of rising waters.
Downed trees, tree branches, power lines, traffic lights and signs were the majority of what law enforcement was finding. Signs and branches were pulled out of the way when possible.
Complete darkness surrounded Buffalo Creek Middle School, Buffalo Creek Park and the surrounding subdivisions. Mills Elementary appeared to be powered by a generator.
Elsewhere in Manatee County, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has reopened its emergency room.
Manatee County remains under a curfew until 3 p.m. Monday.
