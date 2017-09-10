More Videos

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:12

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida

Pause
See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories 0:55

Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst 0:48

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:39

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys

Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path 1:31

Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:11

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches

  • Sailboat is sent crashing into Venetian Causeway due to Hurricane Irma

    A sailboat crashed into the Venetian Causeway following strong winds due to Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

A sailboat crashed into the Venetian Causeway following strong winds due to Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff
A sailboat crashed into the Venetian Causeway following strong winds due to Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff

Hurricane

How to get help if Hurricane Irma messed up your home, car or boat

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

September 10, 2017 5:52 PM

Your home or car was damaged by Hurricane Irma. Now what?

People must soon begin surveying damages to their property and filing insurance claims. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier provided these tips:

  • Locate all applicable insurance policies, which could include a homeowners’ policy, flood policy — flood damage is not covered under a typical homeowners’ policy and is separate coverage – and an automobile policy, which may cover damage to your car from flooding.
  • Take photos or shoot video of all damaged property before attempting any temporary repairs. When you file an insurance claim, you may be asked for visual documentation of damage. A free smartphone app developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, called “MyHome Scr.APP.book,” can help you create a room-by-room log of photos.
  • Insurance companies require prompt reporting of claims. So contact your insurance company or insurance agent as soon as possible to report damages. If you need help finding your property insurance company’s website and contact information, click here. For a list of licensed insurance agents in Florida, click here.
  • Cover damaged areas that may be exposed to the elements in order to prevent further damage. Your insurance company may reimburse the expense of these temporary repairs, so keep all receipts. Remove water-logged and otherwise damaged items from your house to prevent the spread of mold, but document them and do not dispose of any damaged property until your insurance company adjuster can survey it.

irma-4thld-writethru-b696b878-965c-11e7-82e4-f1076f6d6152.JPG
Flood damage is not covered under a typical homeowners’ policy and is separate coverage.
Jabin Botsford The Washington Post

FIND OUT MORE

Follow @ndahlberg on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

View More Video