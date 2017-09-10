A man prepares his boat for the incoming storm as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida at Regatta Point Marina in Palmetto.
A man prepares his boat for the incoming storm as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida at Regatta Point Marina in Palmetto. Zack C. Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com
A man prepares his boat for the incoming storm as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida at Regatta Point Marina in Palmetto. Zack C. Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com

Hurricane

His boat is named ‘Suddenly.’ That’s how he planned to escape Hurricane Irma

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

September 10, 2017 1:25 PM

Manatee

His boat is called the “Suddenly.”

That also described how he was leaving the Regatta Pointe Marina on Sunday morning.

“I’m evacuating,” the sailor said, declining to give his name.

Marinas on both sides of the Manatee River were otherwise eerily quiet, with empty vessels gently rocking in mild winds before the arrival of Hurricane Irma, which made landfall on the mainland Sunday as a Category 4 storm packing winds above 100 mph.

It appeared that Manatee boating community paid heed to the danger, which was expected to arrive in earnest by late afternoon. Some boats were boarded up, few remained in open water, and all were secured as best as possible given the unknowns ahead.

At Bradenton’s Twin Dolphin Marina, a barge and large piece of equipment sat empty. A $4.5 million renovation and expansion project is set to begin after more than a year of planning.

Offices at the marinas were closed and had been since Friday. A voicemail at the Twin Dolphin Marina announced closure until at least Tuesday. The marina will announce the opening on its Facebook page.

The message concluded, “Stay safe, stay informed.”

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath
Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst 0:48

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst
Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path 1:31

Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path

View More Video