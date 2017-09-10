Residents seek shelter from the storm at schools

Prine Elementary was serving as a shelter for Hurricane Irma on Sunday and as such, was hosting 900 separate life stories.
One of those stories was Titinysha Scott who was at Prine with her six children.
"I attended Prine as a child," said Scott who evacuated her northwest Bradenton home when she heard Irma was tracking toward Bradenton.
When Scott arrived at Prine she was placed in a room with her children on the second floor of the school.
What she encountered was a highly efficient operation where hallways were lined with mattresses and blankets upon which lay babies, parentsand children playing with tablets or watching small TVs.
Scott's children we are amazed to see Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as National Guardsmen helping them to get where they needed to go.
"Everyone has been helpful," Scott said. "We are so together and we are safe,"
On Saturday night the family watched “Grey's Anatomy” on Scott's phone.
"I've never been among so many strangers," said Scott's 16-year-old son, Chris who attends Manatee High School.
On Sunday, Scott and her children had a breakfast of microwave pancakes, a box of cold cereal, a carton of milk.
The scene was similar at Tillman Elementary School in Palmetto, where National Guard troops were helping guide stragglers seeking last-minute shelter.
Principal Marla Massi-Blackmore said she was grateful for their aid, as well as the cafeteria workers and custodians all working together as a "great team," to accommodate more than 700 people.
"We are over capacity but following all directives from the district," she said.
Manatee County School Superintendent Diana Greene put out the word that noone, or their pets, would be turned away, and no one was.
Tillman began accepting people Friday afternoon. More than 100 people came the first day, more than 600 in the following two days, and still more were filing in on Sunday.
"Everything is going pretty smooth," Massi-Blsckmore said. "It's been a hectic number of days, but we have had no issues everyone is being cooperative."
