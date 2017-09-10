Manatee sheriff will impose 24-hour curfew at 3 p.m. as Irma approaches

Manatee County Sheriff's Office announces it will impose a 24-hour curfew as conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office will impose a 24-hour curfew.
“Weather starting to deteriorate. Please get to where you're going and then stay off roads. Be safe Manatee County,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
As of 9 a.m., Hurricane Irma’s eye was over the lower Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was 20 miles east of Key West.
Irma is moving north-northwest at 8 mph and has sustained winds of 130 mph, as of the 8 a.m. advisory.
Manatee County is also under a storm surge warning in addition to a hurricane warning.
Lakewood Ranch High School has been designated as the shelter of last resort, according to county officials. The shelter was scheduled to open by 9 a.m. Sunday as many other shelters were already at capacity.
At least 21,000 people in Manatee County have taken shelter in a public school. Williams and Gene Witt elementary schools are the other shelters with the most capacity still available.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, all access to Anna Maria Island was cut off, as the entire island is included in the mandatory evacuation of Zone A. There was also a voluntary evacuation issued for Zone B.
Water was also shut off to the island before Sunday morning.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was also shut down Saturday night and will remain close through the duration of the storm.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments