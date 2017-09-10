Hurricane Irma rain starts slamming Bradenton as curfew nears

Hurricane Irma continued its slow, steady progress toward Bradenton and the west coast of Florida on Sunday after making landfall as a Category 4 storm over the Florida Keys in the morning.

The large storm already knocked out power to more than 3 million people across the state and brought destructive winds and storm surge to towns and cities on both sides of the peninsula — and the worst parts could be hours away for Bradenton and Manatee County.

Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm overnight as it passed over the warm waters of the Florida Straits. It made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys with top sustained winds of 130 mph at 9:10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 12:30 p.m., Irma remained over the Gulf of Mexico and was moving north at 15 mph, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm was producing winds of more than 115 mph and was approaching the coast 10 miles south of Everglades City.

Tropical storm conditions are expected Sunday in the Bradenton area, with hurricane conditions expected Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Tampa.

“As the eye comes up the west coast, it’ll be out in the water for most of the time. That means that counterclockwise rotation is going to take a wall of water into the bays and the estuaries on the Gulf Coast of Florida,” Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said on CBS.

“So, you look at big areas like Charlotte Harbor, which is just north of Fort Myers, or Tampa Bay, which is a huge bay, there’s going to be a wall of water going up into them. It doesn’t have any place to escape, and so it’s going to wall up. That's going to be a very significant part of this storm.”

As conditioned worsened, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office imposed a 24-hour curfew to begin at 3 p.m. “Weather starting to deteriorate. Please get to where you’re going and then stay off roads. Be safe Manatee County,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Police were traveling through neighborhoods, including the one on Riverview Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m., playing recorded audio of the evacuation order. A small group of people gathered around an ice machine in Samoset, hoping to grab a last-minute supply of ice before the storm struck.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at a noon news conference that local, state and federal officials were prepared to respond once the storm passes.

“We are doing all we can to be prepared to respond to this storm,” said Scott, who spoke with President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday. “Everyone’s family maters. Every life matters. We will do anything and everything to protect and rescue every person and we will spare no expense in doing it.”

Forecast

Heavy rains started in Bradenton around 9 a.m., and around 11 a.m. stronger wind gusts were forming in the Bayshore area near the marina. Manatees were spotted swimming through the low tide at Sarasota Bay.

Winds will steadily increase throughout the day. About 5 inches of rain is forecast to fall between 2 and 8 p.m., with another 3 inches possible between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the latest hourly forecast.

Sustained winds of 100 mph or more could arrive by around 11 p.m. Sunday, with gusts near 125 mph.

Heavy rain, expected to last for hours, could lead to flooding of the Manatee River. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tampa. The river was at 37 feet Sunday morning and is expected to reach 42.2 feet by Tuesday morning. Flood stage is at 41 feet.

Manatee County is also under a storm surge warning in addition to a hurricane warning.

In the county, more than 480 customers were without power as of 11 a.m., according to Florida Power & Light. More than 1.5 million FP&L customer accounts — or about 3 million people — were without power as of 11 a.m., and outages are expected to increase throughout the day, the company said. As many as 3 million FPL customers could lose power during the storm.

Shelters

Lakewood Ranch High School has been designated as the shelter of last resort, according to county officials. The shelter was scheduled to open by 9 a.m. Sunday as many other shelters were already at capacity.

At least 21,000 people in Manatee County have taken shelter in a public school. Williams and Gene Witt elementary schools are the other shelters with the most capacity still available.

As of 11:30 a.m., 534 shelters were open across Florida, housing 116,300 people. Of those, 12,755 individuals were taking refuge in 78 "special needs" shelters.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, all access to Anna Maria Island was cut off, as the entire island is included in the mandatory evacuation of Zone A. There was also a voluntary evacuation issued for Zone B.

Water was also shut off to the island before Sunday morning.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was also shut down Saturday night and will remain close through the duration of the storm.

Hospitals

The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center remained fully operational as of Sunday morning, the waiting room quiet as rain and wind started pelting the building.

Lisa Kirkland, director of marketing, said it’s important for people to know the hospital is not a designated shelter, and resources needed to be reserved for the patients. The hospital is not sheltering family members of patients.

Kirkland declined to comment on possible issues such as loss of power, hospital staffing and patient capacity. She also declined to comment on the reported 206 patients who were relocated to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center from Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Those concerned about their loved ones can call the main hospital line at 941-782-2100.

Landfall

Where Irma ultimately makes landfall on the mainland remains uncertain because of the storm’s angle to the coast, forecasters said.

The storm’s center could pass near Tampa Bay, which has not been struck by a major hurricane since October 1921, when the population was about 10,000, said hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen. About 4 million people now live in the low-lying area.

Along the Gulf Coast, forecasters warned that flooding from storm surge could be catastrophic, with water rising as high as 15 feet from Cape Sable to Captiva. The storm surge from Ana Maria Island to Clearwater Beach, including Tampa Bay, could be as high as 8 feet, the NHC said.

Map of potential storm surge in the Tampa metro area, including Bradenton. National Hurricane Center Screen shot

“This is a big hurricane,” said Jamie Rhome, NHC storm surge team leader. “And big hurricanes push more water.”

The storm could be the worst to hit the Keys in more than 50 years, according to a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service.

Irma lashed Cuba on Saturday and has left damage throughout its path, hitting Puerto Rico, Barbuda, Anguilla, the Bahamas and Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy in the French West Indies.

Hurricane Irma was expected to track up the Florida Gulf Coast after hurtling through the Florida Keys on Sunday. National Hurricane Center Screen shot

With Irma affecting much of Florida by Sunday morning — making travel unsafe — Scott remained in the state’s capital city.

In addition to Scott, Trump spoke to the governors of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee on Sunday morning.

Scott spent the morning hours going from national TV interview to national TV interview, with the state Emergency Operations Center as his backdrop.

His lineup includes almost all of the networks, several more than once: NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, The Weather Channel, Fox News and Fox Business.

“My fear is that people were complacent. They waited and didn’t get out. Now it’s tough to get out. the winds have already started,” Scott said on CBS. “… I just hope everybody got to safety.

He began his day with a 6:45 a.m. weather briefing and will have another at 11:15 a.m.

For the national interviews, Scott sits in a small, locked conference room adjacent to a media briefing room where reporters work. Both rooms have a glass wall of windows overlooking the main operations room at the EOC, which is full of desks and a wall of projection screens used to coordinate the state’s hurricane preparation and response.

Scott is largely repeating talking points he’s said for days —urging Floridians to be safe and prepare for dangerous storm surge.

TV producers and Scott’s staff were hurriedly preparing for his appearances since before 6 a.m., phoning networks to confirm broadcast connections and arranging seating and lighting for how the governor would look on camera.

Miami Herald reporter Kristen M. Clark contributed reporting from Tallahassee. McClatchy DC reporters Kate Irby and Lesley Clark contributed reporting from Bradenton.