Sunshine Skyway closes for the duration of Hurricane Irma

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge over the Tampa Bay has closed and will remain closed for the duration of Hurricane Irma, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The bridge was closed just after 9 p.m. after sustained winds reached over 40 mph on the bridge.
Just after 8 p.m., the Skyway bridge had reopened, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol, after haven been closed for about an hour after sustained winds exceeded 40 mph.
Troopers will secure the Gandy and Howard Frankland bridges when sustained wind speeds reach 40 mph, according to a news release.
For those on Interstate 4 trying to evacuate, at 3:30 p.m. Gov. Rick Scott authorized the use of the shoulder eastbound from 50th Street in Tampa to State Road 429 in the left lane only at 40 mph.
The use of the shoulder on Interstate 75 has been canceled.
Heavy traffic delays were being reported on I-75 and I-4 but traffic was flowing, as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
