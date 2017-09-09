Strengthening Hurricane Irma expected along southwest coast Sunday

Hurricane Irma is expected to move along or near Florida’s southwest coast Sunday afternoon after slamming the Keys on Sunday morning, forecasters said Saturday.

Irma was a Category 3 storm as its core moved over Cuba but was expected to strengthen as it moved toward Florida overnight, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory. Sustained winds were as high as 125 mph, with higher gusts.

The hurricane was moving west-northwest but was expected to turn north-northwest Sunday.

“This is a major storm surge threat, a major wind threat for a large portion of southwest Florida,” said Mark DeMaria, the acting deputy director of the hurricane center.

Along the Gulf Coast, forecasters warned that flooding from storm surge could be catastrophic, with water rising as high as 15 feet from Cape Sable to Captiva. The storm surge from Ana Maria Island to Clearwater Beach, including Tampa Bay, could be as high as 8 feet, the NHC said.

“This is a big hurricane,” said Jamie Rhome, NHC storm surge team leader. “And big hurricanes push more water.”

Where Irma ultimately makes landfall on the mainland remains uncertain because of the storm’s angle to the coast, forecasters said.

The storm’s center could pass near Tampa Bay, which has not been struck by a major hurricane since October 1921, when the population was about 10,000, said hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen. About 4 million people now live in the low-lying area.