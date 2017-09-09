Strengthening Hurricane Irma expected along southwest coast Sunday

More Videos

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

Pause
Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories 0:55

Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:39

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 2:01

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 0:39

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears

Rubio to those in hurricane evacuation zone: 'Absolutely you should leave' 1:53

Rubio to those in hurricane evacuation zone: 'Absolutely you should leave'

  • Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

    Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina.

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard McClatchy
Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Hurricane

Strengthening Hurricane Irma expected along southwest coast Sunday

The Bradenton Herald

September 09, 2017 5:38 PM

Hurricane Irma is expected to move along or near Florida’s southwest coast Sunday afternoon after slamming the Keys on Sunday morning, forecasters said Saturday.

Irma was a Category 3 storm as its core moved over Cuba but was expected to strengthen as it moved toward Florida overnight, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory. Sustained winds were as high as 125 mph, with higher gusts.

The hurricane was moving west-northwest but was expected to turn north-northwest Sunday.

“This is a major storm surge threat, a major wind threat for a large portion of southwest Florida,” said Mark DeMaria, the acting deputy director of the hurricane center.

Along the Gulf Coast, forecasters warned that flooding from storm surge could be catastrophic, with water rising as high as 15 feet from Cape Sable to Captiva. The storm surge from Ana Maria Island to Clearwater Beach, including Tampa Bay, could be as high as 8 feet, the NHC said.

“This is a big hurricane,” said Jamie Rhome, NHC storm surge team leader. “And big hurricanes push more water.”

Where Irma ultimately makes landfall on the mainland remains uncertain because of the storm’s angle to the coast, forecasters said.

The storm’s center could pass near Tampa Bay, which has not been struck by a major hurricane since October 1921, when the population was about 10,000, said hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen. About 4 million people now live in the low-lying area.

Jenny Staletovich and Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald contributed to this report.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

View More Video