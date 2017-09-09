Hurricane Irma: Publix stores in Manatee now closing at noon on Saturday

Publix stores in Manatee County will now close at noon on Saturday as Hurricane Irma continues its path toward the region.
In a news release Saturday, officials cited “Irma’s forecasted track change, the impending weather conditions worsening, and considering the safety of our customers and associates” in moving up the Saturday closing times from 8 p.m. to noon.
The stores will reopen on Tuesday, weather permitting, Publix officials said.
Publix stores in Sarasota County closed at 8 p.m. Friday.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
